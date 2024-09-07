Shraddha Kapoor stepped out with her family, wearing a simply stylish red anarkali suit earlier this afternoon, to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2024. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan posted pictures of herself in an elegant anarkali ensemble that looked just as exceptional. Both of these divas definitely know just how to effortlessly slay the ethnic way. We are undoubtedly inspired by their simple and relatable style.

So, why don’t we zoom right in and have a look at their elegant look for some Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan-approved ethnic inspiration?

Shraddha Kapoor’s ethnic game has always been strong, and her simple looks never fail to leave her fans feeling inspired. For this auspicious occasion, she opted for a stylish red-hued anarkali suit set from Murraya that looked just awesome. The classy and affordable set, worth Rs. 4,390, featured a calf-length kurta with a free-flowing silhouette and well-formed pleats. It also had 3/4 sleeves along with an alluring circular neckline.

This was paired with matching high-waisted and ankle-length wide-legged pants with a comfortably oversized style. The whole ensemble was thoroughly laden with a delicate floral print while visible, elevating the overall look. Shraddha also added a matching sheer red-printed dupatta to complete her look. She also added gold sandals with block heels delicate droplet gold earrings and matching rings to add a harmonious touch to the look.

Advertisement

Shraddha also chose to leave her luscious locks open and styled them into a naturally wavy hairstyle with a sleek side parting. This side-combed look allowed her hair to appear bouncy and voluminous. Lastly, she opted for a basic makeup look to go with her minimalistic outfit. For this, she went with a radiant base and perfectly filled eyebrows. She added a pop of color with a touch of blush on the cheeks and some lip gloss. We love how these picks subtly helped her flaunt her natural beauty.

Sara Ali Khan has never been a brand-minded actress. She simply goes for the most simple and effortlessly stylish picks. This was totally true for her latest ethnic look, as well. The pretty look featured an ankle-length orange kurta with a flowing silhouette and a tiered style with well-formed pleats. The half-sleeved style, along with the alluring V-shaped neckline, also added a fiery touch to the pretty look.

Advertisement

The classy look was crafted to perfection by none other than Aacho Jaipur. The elegant set, known as the ‘Neria Gotapuri tier suit set’ also came with a surprisingly affordable price tag worth Rs. 9,998 with an even lower current offer of Rs. 2,999. Sara completed the look with a matching sheer dupatta with a gold border and intricate gold embroidery work. The gorgeous tangerine hue really made her complexion glow, didn’t it?

Talking about her accessories, Khan kept things minimalistic with some delicate picks like gold droplet earrings with a pretty matching pendant and matching bangles. These simply cool choices added to her look while ensuring that the attention remained focused on her suit. Even her makeup look was visibly on fleek. Sara Ali Khan kept the minimalistic theme going with a radiant base, a touch of blush, and pink lipgloss. Her warm smile was the highlight of the look.

Advertisement

So, what did you think of Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday’s stunning Anarkali suit outfits? Which one’s your favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ananya Panday wears ₹34,500 pista green strappy floral sharara set