Newlyweds Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee make FIRST appearance after wedding and we can’t keep our eyes off them; WATCH

Actor Prateik Babbar recently married Priya Banerjee in a private ceremony. The actor, son of legendary stars Raj Babbar and the late Smita Patil, announced the news on Instagram, sharing beautiful moments from their special day. Following the wedding, the newlyweds were spotted making their first public appearance in the city.

Prateik Babbar looked effortlessly stylish for their first appearance after wedding in a black sweater, layered over a white shirt, paired with denim jeans and matching shoes. Meanwhile, Priya Banerjee stunned in a chic white tank top, complemented by a black overcoat and flared denim jeans. The newlyweds briefly posed for pictures, leaving us absolutely captivated by their charm!

After a long and beautiful courtship, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Prateik’s late mother Smita Patil’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Surrounded by their closest family and friends, the occasion was a heartfelt celebration of love, tradition, and togetherness. The newlyweds later shared enchanting pictures from their traditional ceremony, leaving fans in awe.

For their special day, the couple chose elegant ivory ensembles designed by renowned celebrity designer Tarun Tahiliani. Prateik looked regal in a sherwani and dhoti, paired with a matching turban, while Priya dazzled in a breathtaking fishtail lehenga embellished with crystals, sequins, pearls, and beads. She completed her ethereal bridal look with a sheer dupatta and striking green-stoned jewelry.

The first snapshot captures the couple sharing a heartfelt kiss while holding hands on their special day. Another touching moment shows Prateik tying the mangal sutra around Priya’s neck, symbolizing their sacred bond. In one emotional frame, the couple embraces warmly, while another shows Prateik visibly moved by the moment.

Sharing these beautiful glimpses, the duo posted a joint update with the heartfelt caption, "I’ll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik," accompanied by an infinity emoji. Check out their dreamy wedding post below!

Banerjee was a Miss World Canada finalist before venturing into acting. She made her debut with the Telugu film Kiss in 2013 alongside Adivi Sesh.