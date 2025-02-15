5 films on Prime Video that will keep you hooked on your next flight journey

Planning a long flight and wondering how to stay entertained? Movies are the perfect travel companion, especially for those who struggle to sleep mid-air. If you're looking for engaging films to keep you hooked, Prime Video has a great lineup. From feel-good Bollywood stories to exciting adventures, these films will not only make the journey enjoyable but might even inspire your next trip!

1. Karwaan

Karwaan is a heartwarming journey of self-discovery set against the backdrop of an unforgettable road trip. Featuring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mithila Palkar, the film brings together three unlikely companions from different backgrounds.

As they navigate their way across India, their adventures lead to unexpected lessons, personal growth, and plenty of laughter along the way. Its meaningful storytelling makes it a perfect travel companion for your flight.

2. Jab We Met

Kareena Kapoor’s portrayal of Geet, the lively Sikh woman from Bhatinda, became truly iconic. However, Shahid Kapoor’s performance as Aditya deserves equal appreciation for his nuanced acting.

Who can forget the unforgettable phone call scene where Aditya encourages Geet to confront her ex, Anshuman? Their characters, full of charm and depth, remain deeply cherished by movie lovers even today. With its captivating romance and breezy humor, this film will make your flight time fly by.

3. Good Newwz

Good Newwz is a hilarious yet heartfelt tale of two couples with the same surname who opt for in-vitro fertilization. Chaos unfolds when they discover their sperm samples have been accidentally swapped, leading to unexpected twists.

Featuring an incredible cast including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, this film is a must-watch for its perfect blend of comedy and emotion. Its fast-paced humor and feel-good vibe make it an ideal in-flight entertainer.

4. Kapoor & Sons

A perfect film to watch on a flight, Kapoor & Sons beautifully captures the complexities of family dynamics. It follows two estranged brothers who reunite to visit their ailing grandfather, only to confront old rivalries and hidden family tensions.

With a stellar cast including Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajat Kapoor, this emotional yet engaging drama keeps you hooked till the end. Its mix of heartfelt emotions and engaging drama makes it a great choice for an immersive in-flight watch.

5. Wake Up Sid

Wake Up Sid is a heartfelt coming-of-age tale about self-discovery and growth. Ranbir Kapoor plays Sid, a carefree young man struggling with responsibility until he crosses paths with Aisha, an ambitious writer played by Konkona Sen Sharma. Through their journey, Sid learns the value of maturity and purpose.

The film beautifully captures the essence of finding direction in life, making it a comforting and inspiring watch. Its uplifting narrative makes it a perfect choice to relax and reflect during your flight.