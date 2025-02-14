Prateik Babbar-Priya Banerjee Wedding: Sikandar actor twirls happily with wife in his arms as they get married on Valentine's Day; WATCH

Actors Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee have been deeply and madly in love with each other for the past couple of years. After being secretly engaged, the couple finally tied the knot in Mumbai today, February 14, 2025. Minutes ago, the newly-wedded couple made their first public appearance as man and wife. As they arrived to pose to the paparazzi, Babbar held his wife in his arms and twirled happily. They then sealed the deal with a cute kiss. Check it out!

Prateik Babbar popped the question to Priya Banerjee on November 26, 2023. They announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day 2024. A year later, the couple finally got married today, on Valentine’s Day 2025. Soon after tying the knot, the two actors came down from their Mumbai residence to pose happily for shutterbugs. As soon as they arrived, the Sikandar actor took the opportunity to pick his wife in his arms and twirled around like no one was watching.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee pose after wedding:

Soon after becoming man and wife in a traditional ceremony, Priya took to her Instagram handle and dropped a collab post with her husband. She dropped several visuals from their intimate wedding and penned, “I’ll marry you in every lifetime. #priyaKAprateik.”

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee’s wedding announcement post:

In an earlier conversation with ETimes, the actor recalled approaching his wife through DM after his separation. Babbar expressed that he is blessed to have Priya in his life. “I have made so many mistakes, but I must have done something right for such a wonderful woman to come into my life. I was separated, going through a divorce and Priya had broken off her engagement. It was then when I slipped into her DMs in 2020,” he recalled.

Sharing more details about their engagement, Priya stated that he popped the question just two days before his birthday, November 26, 2023. At about 8 am, when she was just about awake, the young actor went down on his knees at the side of his bed, catching her off-guard. With tears in her eyes, he asked her THE question.