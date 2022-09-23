OnePlus brings the best of festive deals with its premiere range of 5G smartphones and more

As the nation ushers in Diwali celebrations, OnePlus deems it more than right to excite us with an unbelievable range of offers across its premium devices. Topping that list is the recently launched OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition which is 5G-ready. While the offers and discounts have easily become the biggest talk of the town, the features of the Prime Blue Edition have stolen the show for us.

This festive season, there are two big reasons to be happy. Firstly, the festive season means a lot of shopping and secondly, the entire OnePlus smartphone family is upgraded to 5G and we can’t keep calm! Being avid fans of everything OnePlus – from the OnePlus 10R 5G to Nord buds – this news is so far the best gift we have received from OnePlus! Oh, and there’s even more. Read on to find out.

With the entire world upgrading to 5G, consumers in India cannot wait to hop on the bandwagon. And with the OnePlus flagship integrating 5G across its smartphones, this is just the right time for consumers to make the most of the latest upgrades. Even we cannot wait to make our lives easier with OnePlus’ 5G-enabled devices!

The fetching Colour and Superfast Charging of the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition are Top Features

Moving over the regular blacks and whites, the OnePlus 10R 5G has managed to up the style quotient by introducing a shade that is eye-catching. The Prime Blue shade adorns the flawless design and enhances the flagship experience so that you can flaunt it away like an accessory!

Coming to the charging, the smartphone is a total steal! Equipped with 80W SUPERVOOC charging and a 5,000 mAh battery, the battery goes up from 1-100% in just 30 minutes approx! Isn’t that amazing? And it is already being touted as the all-new avatar of the OnePlus’ performance flagship for 2022!

Enhanced Photography Experience and Resolved Heating Issues

Here’s big news for all the shutterbugs who have been waiting for an upgraded camera experience from the OnePlus smartphone. The device comes with a rear triple camera system with a 50 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera with a 119° field of view, and a 2 MP macro camera, offering an array of flexibility to capture images as you like. Go ahead and click the best festive shots that are sharp, defined, and full of vibrancy and colours!

The OnePlus 10R Prime Edition has also managed to resolve any heating issues previously faced. With its advanced 3D Passive Cooling System, the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition features one of the largest vapor chambers in OnePlus smartphones. And we cannot stop talking about the impressive 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display that makes every visual more intensive and every gaming experience more immersive!

A Bonus We Can't Stop Talking About!

An astounding result of OnePlus’ longstanding partnership with Amazon, the Prime Blue Edition is the perfect 5G companion for users who keep looking for smart upgrades and believe in performance as the daily driver. For all its loyal Amazon customers, OnePlus is offering a 3-month free subscription on the purchase of the all-new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue!

Celebrating the OnePlus and Amazon user community, the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue is introduced at INR 32,999, available on Amazon.in. So, if you haven’t upgraded your smartphone to 5G yet, hurry before the offers expire!

Festive Offers Extended to Audio and TV categories

There’s no doubt that OnePlus has also focused on delivering the best visual and audio experience to its consumers. And one such instance is the OnePlus Smart TV where each digital sight feels like a real-life experience. The latest addition to the OnePlus TV Y1S series, the OnePlus TV 50Y1S Pro and the OnePlus TV 43Y1S Pro make one’s home a smart hub of entertainment. From incredible visual and sound capabilities to an array of entertainment content with OxygenPlay 2.0, the OnePlus smart TVs pack a punch! And while we are at it, let us not forget that OnePlus is offering festive discounts where the prices start from INR 10,499 only. Like, what!!

Be it the newest addition or the first among the OnePlus premium audio devices, the array of options available in every single category is the best ask for a consumer! From OnePlus

Nord Buds, Nord Buds CE to Nord Wired Earphones, there is something for everyone. On the festive occasion of Diwali, OnePlus Nords can be availed at an instant discount of INR 500 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store, Amazon.in, Flipkart and offline partner stores.

Do not forget to make the most of this festive season with OnePlus and shop your heart away!