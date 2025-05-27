Hera Pheri 3 POLL RESULT: If not Paresh Rawal, fans think THIS ace actor will be best suited for Baburao's role

Paresh Rawal’s exit from Hera Pheri 3 came as a shock to many. Those who were excited for the upcoming third instalment of the Hera Pheri franchise are worried about the film’s future. Some also wondered who would play the iconic character Babu Rao since the actor is no more part of the film. Well, to get an answer to this burning question, we conducted a poll, and a majority of people opined that Pankaj Tripathi could nail the role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Babu Bhaiya). Check out the result below!

In the poll, the audience was asked to vote for their favorite actor among Sanjay Mishra, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, and Anupam Kher. Among the excited voters, close to 59% of people think the Murder Mubarak actor will be best suited to play the beloved character in Hera Pheri 3.

Hera Pheri 3 controversy:

After Paresh Rawal confirmed not being part of HP 3, Akshay Kumar (who is co-producing the film), through his production house, Cape of Good Films, reportedly sued Paresh Rawal for Rs 25 crore in damages.

In a statement, the production house stated that Rawal formalized his commitment to the film by accepting Rs 11 lakh as part of his remuneration. It also mentioned that the “sudden and unjustified withdrawal” of Rawal has caused severe financial losses to the company. Soon after, the OMG actor reportedly returned the Rs 11 lakh signing amount along with 11% interest.

Recently, Paresh Rawal’s legal team released their first official statement squashing claims of Kumar’s legal team, which stated they incurred losses. Rawal’s team told IANS, “First, they accepted the monies but later, unfortunately, sent an untenable notice to our client when knowingly nothing was and is ready including no story and cloud over the title, so there can never be any loss. I hope they would accept this reality and move on from our client (sic).”

Sharing the reason behind Rawal’s exit, his team also noted that the makers did not deliver the story, screenplay, and also a draft of a long-form agreement. Hence, in the absence of these, since producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala issued notice to the Baghban actor and raised issues on the making of the film, Rawal chose to exit and returned the money with interest.

