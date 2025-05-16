No Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Hera Pheri 3? Paresh Rawal’s SHOCKING confirmation about Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan’s film will leave you in tears

It was earlier this year, in January, that director Priyadarshan officially announced Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. The mere announcement left the internet users excitedly waiting for the comedy caper with bated breath. However, in a shocking development, it has come to light that Rawal has decided to move out of the film.

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, the actor has decided to walk out of Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri 3 over ‘creative differences.’ A source close to the publication was quoted as saying, “There were creative differences between the makers and Paresh Rawal. As a result, the actor decided to step down from the film.”

In fact, there is no space for speculations, as the veteran actor himself confirmed that he is no longer a part of the film, stating, “Yes, it’s a fact.”

The report is even more shocking, as just a couple of days back, Rawal confirmed with the same publication that they would start shooting for the film in January/February 2026.

On the other hand, industry insiders are hoping for the actor’s return to the franchise, noting the twists and turns that have taken place with regard to the comedy-caper. In addition to this, an industry expert went on to cite how Akshay Kumar was out of the film in 2022. His exit also led to disappointment, since he is also an important part of the film.

However, the Kesari Chapter 2 actor returned to the franchise and on the basis of this incident, insiders are hoping Rawal will be back in the movie.

It goes without saying that the popularity of Paresh Rawal's character of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte has increased all the more with memes and GIFs that continue to rule the social media world. Now, this unexpected and shocking development is bound to break the hearts of millions of fans.

Priyadarshan announced Hera Pheri 3 in January while responding to Akshay Kumar's heartfelt birthday message. He wrote, "Thank you so much for your wishes, Akshay. In return I would like to give you a gift; I’m willing to do Hera Pheri 3. Are you ready, @akshaykumar , @SunielVShetty and @SirPareshRawal?"

