How did Akshay Kumar react to Paresh Rawal’s exit from Hera Pheri 3? Priyadarshan’s revelation will shock you

Paresh Rawal left everyone shocked after he decided to walk out from his highly anticipated comic caper Hera Pheri 3, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. It has been getting messy over the past few days with his sudden exit and the producers suing him for damages. Director Priyadarshan has now shared how Akshay reacted to Paresh’s decision, and it will shock you. He said that the actor was moved to tears.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Priyadarshan expressed his shock and hurt at the way Paresh Rawal left Hera Pheri 3. He said that the actor didn't inform anyone personally and could have called him before speaking to the media. He mentioned their long friendship and that they were working together on Bhooth Bangla just a while back.

Priyadarshan revealed that Paresh sent him a message after making the announcement. It said, ‘Priyan sir, I have nothing against you. I have a lot of respect for you, but I have my reasons for not doing the film.’

The filmmaker further shared that he didn’t try to stop Paresh because he was never told that he was leaving. He explained that when he tried calling the actor, he received a text saying, ‘Please don’t call me. This is my decision and it has got nothing to do with you.’ According to Priyadarshan, Paresh also said that they should work together again in the future.

Advertisement

Priyadarshan also mentioned that all the contracts for the film were already signed. He revealed that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal had shot a scene and the IPL teaser just a few days ago. The director said they had all agreed together to make Hera Pheri 3, and after that, Akshay bought the rights to the franchise.

Recalling how the Housefull 5 star got emotional, Priyadarshan stated, “Akshay had tears in his eyes when he asked me, ‘Priyan, why is Paresh doing this to us?’ Akshay shouldn’t suffer financial losses because Paresh walked out on a whim.”

Earlier, Suniel Shetty had revealed that they were supposed to start shooting for the movie in 2026.

ALSO READ: War 2: ‘Giants’ Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to ‘ray of sunshine’ Kiara Advani, here’s what Ayan Mukerji said about his team after teaser release