7 best Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan movies to entertain you

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan movies are rich in dialogue and never fail to impress the audience with their captivating storylines. The two superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan did films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mohabbatein, Bhoothnath, and many others. Presented below is the list of their movies that you can watch anytime on leading OTT platforms.

Here are 7 best Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan movies that are a must watch

1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, Aryan Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Alok Nath, Himani Shivpuri, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shilpa Mehta, Ramona Sunavala, Amar Talwar, Master Jibraan Khan, Sushma Seth, Ashutosh Singh, Parzun Dastur, Achala Sachdev

: Karan Johar IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical

Drama, Romance, Musical Release year: 2001

2001 Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham revolves around the life of Yashvardhan Raichand, a wealthy businessman who lives in Delhi with his family. His household is highly patriarchal and follows traditional values. Rahul, Yash's eldest son, was adopted by him and his wife Nandini at birth, but this fact is unknown to Rohan, Yash's younger son. After completing his studies in London, adult Rahul returns home and falls in love with Anjali, a girl from a lower-income background. This is one of the best Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan movies.

2. Om Shanti Om

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

Farah Khan IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Release year: 2007

2007 Where to watch: Netflix

In Om Shanti Om, Amitabh Bachchan made a special appearance. The film tells the story of Om Prakash Makhija, a young man who lives with his widowed mother, Bela Makhija, and his friend, Pappu Master, in a small chawl in Mumbai. Om is an extra in Hindi films and is in love with Shantipriya, a popular film actress. He often expresses his love for her in front of her film poster and dreams of meeting her.

3. Mohabbatein

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Shefali Shah, Helen, Amrish Puri, Archana Puran Singh, Uday Chopra, Kim Sharma, Saurabh Shukla, Jimmy Shergill, Shamita Shetty, Preeti Jhangiani, Jugal Hansraj

Aditya Chopra IMDB Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical

Drama, Romance, Musical Release year: 2000

2000 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Mohabbatein, Narayan, the Gurukul's rigorous principal, does not believe in love and prevents his students from following their emotions. Things take a turn for the worse when a music teacher questions his authority.

4. Veer-Zaara

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Preity Zinta, Boman Irani, Hema Malini, Rani Mukherjee, Divya Dutta, Kirron Kher, Arun Bali

Yash Chopra IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical, Family

Drama, Romance, Musical, Family Release year: 2004

2004 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Veer-Zaara is one of the best Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta movies, and Amitabh Bachchan played a crucial role in them. In the story, Squadron Leader Veer Pratap Singh, a pilot in the Indian Air Force, rescues the stranded Zaara, a woman from Pakistan, following a bus accident, and their lives are forever bound. With all the ingredients of a classic love story, the film is a tale of love, separation, courage, and sacrifice that unfolds over 22 years.

5. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Arjun Rampal, Rani Mukherjee, Kirron Kher

Karan Johar IMDB Rating: 6/10

6/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Release year: 2006

2006 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Speaking about Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Dev (Shah Rukh Khan) and Maya (Rani Mukerji) are married, but not to each other. A chance encounter brings Dev and Maya together, and they feel a strange attraction that soon develops into a close friendship. As they spend more time together, they begin to re-examine their marriages and face up to the dissatisfaction that lurks just beneath the surface.

6. RA.One

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Armaan Verma, Arjun Rampal, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra

Anubhav Sinha IMDB Rating: 4.8/10

4.8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Sci-fi

Action, Sci-fi Release year: 2011

2011 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In RA. One, a game developer named Shekhar is on the verge of introducing his next big thing. However, he pays with his life when his robot Ra.One goes rogue, and the only one to stop it is his virtual self, G.One.

7. Bhoothnath

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Aman Siddiqui, Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan

Vivek Sharma IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Family

Comedy, Family Release year: 2008

2008 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bhoothnath is one of the most famous Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan movies. In this film, Banku and his parents move into their new home, the Nath Villa. Here, Banku meets the unfriendly ghost of the former owner. Not only does Banku befriend him, but he also helps him make his final journey.

The above-mentioned films are very popular Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan movies. So what are you waiting for? Go watch them on those OTT platforms.

