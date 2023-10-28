'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' girl Dananeer Mobeen gets married? Here's the TRUTH behind viral wedding PICS

Pakistani social media influencer and actress Dananeer Mobeen became a household name in February 2021 after Yashraj Mukhate's song Pawri Ho Rahi Hai went viral. Recently, she stirred headlines after sharing some pictures from her supposed wedding. This has left people that she has actually gotten married. Here's the truth.

Is Dananeer Mobeen married?

Yesterday, on October 27th, popular Pakistani actress and social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen shared a series of pictures from a wedding. In them, she is sitting next to a guy in a proper wedding outfit. The couple is all smile as they look at each other and take selfies. She captioned it, "Andddd they lived happily ever after. Sachhi muhabbat mill hee jaati haai. (True love finds us eventually) What a journey this has been. Aap sabb ke pyaar ka bohout bohout shukriya. (Thank you for showering so much love) I hope Zubia and Saim were able to make you fall in love with love. Aap sab kee, Zubia."

Donned in an Anarkali lehenga with beautiful embroidery, Dananeer looks ethereal in the pictures. One of the pictures also consists of a candid selfie of the two in the backdrop of a nicely decorated house for the wedding.

Check out her post!

However, it turns out that the 'groom' in the pictures is her Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri co-star, Khushhal Khan. In the Pakistani drama series, Dananeer Mobeen and Khan play the lead characters of Zubia and Saim respectively. They will be finally getting married after going through difficulties in their relationship. These lovely pictures are from the forthcoming episodes of Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri as it's clear from her caption as well. However, fans were taken aback for a moment and thought that she had actually gotten married.

Fan comments on her pics

Reacting to the wedding pictures, one user wrote: "Riyal life couple when?" Another another stated, "Yeh ham h auur yeh mera husband h auur yeh pawri ho rhi h." One fan also penned that he thought the two actually tied the knot.

Dananeer Mobeen became an overnight sensation after her short video went viral in which she tries to imitate how some people talk in certain regions of Pakistan. Subsequently, she gained massive fame after Yashraj Mukhate made a video on it. Lately, she has been acting in the show Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri. It also stars Omair Rana, Farah Sadia, Ayesha Toor, Ali Tahir, Leyla Zuberi and Ali Raza.

ALSO READ: Mayri to Tere Bin: Top 5 recent Pakistani dramas to binge-watch