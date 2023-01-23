PICS: Done with the wedding, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty make first appearance as husband and wife

Congratulations are in order for the newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul! After dating each other for quite some time, the love birds took their relationship to the next level and tied the knot on Monday evening. Before the couple officially announced on social media, Suniel Shetty confirmed that they have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at his Khandala house. Suniel and his son Ahan Shetty were also seen distributing sweets to the media stationed outside the venue. A while ago, Athiya and KL Rahul were seen making a gorgeous appearance as husband and wife for the paparazzi. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul pose for the media

Bollywood's most loved couple looked all things beautiful as they posed for the shutterbugs. Athiya wore a pastel-hued lehenga paired with a statement neckpiece and her million-dollar smile. On the other hand, Rahul looked dapper in a white sherwani styled with an emerald green pearl necklace. Both of them complemented each other well. Have a look:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul officially announced their wedding After tying the knot, the couple took to Instagram and announced their wedding officially. They shared the first pictures from their intimate ceremony along with a beautiful note. The wedding pictures of Athiya and Rahul also featured the beautiful scenic locations of Khandala. In a joint post, they wrote, "“In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness." Have a look:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's reception Suniel Shetty earlier confirmed that Athiya and Rahul's reception will take place after IPL gets over. He also expressed happiness about becoming a father-in-law. He said, "Functions were beautiful, very small, very close family but all went well. Aur abhi phere bhi ho gaye hai, shaadi officially ho chuki hai. Officially father-in-law bhi bann chuka hu. In-law ka chakkar hatt jaaye aur father hi rahe toh bahut khoobsurat hoga kyunki vo part me ache se nibhaata hu." Have a look:

