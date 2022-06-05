Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards Nominations: Aly Goni to Nakuul Mehta, nominees for Super Stylish TV Star Male.

In less than 2 weeks, Pinkvilla will be hosting its first-ever awards show 'Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards' on June 16 in Mumbai. While we are gearing up to bring the best of fashion and style, we are also elated to declare our next set of nominees. We are now shifting the spotlight on some extremely popular television stars who've ruled the roost for a few years now.

Apart from entertaining millions of Indian households, these stars have also proven to be some of the most stylish faces in the television business. Pinkvilla's jury has recognized them and picked out the nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish TV Star Male. The nominees include Sunil Grover, Aly Goni, Shaheer Shaikh, Parth Samthaan, and Nakuul Mehta.

Check out Pinkvilla's Super Stylish TV Star Male nominees:

Sunil Grover

His character 'Gutthi' resonated with millions and resulted in massive popularity for Sunil Grover. While he embraced success and fame, Sunil also stepped up his style game. From basic T-shirts and denims to now jazzing it up with leather jackets and his favourite cargos, Sunil Grover has come a long way in the style game and refuses to look back. As for us, we simply love it!

Aly Goni

A fan of prints, baseball caps, and all things cool, Aly Goni's love for fashion is evident. Needless to say, Aly Goni is one of the most stylish actors in the television industry. The actor doesn't shy away from dialing up the drama and effortlessly pulls off all his outfits. Be it Indian ethnic outfits or uber cool airport looks, Aly Goni knows how to do it all!

Shaheer Shaikh

The actor's name is synonymous with style. Cool, charming, and understated best describes Shaheer Shaikh. One look at his social media presence, and you can tell that he is always up for experimenting with colours, prints, and styles. Be it fun tropical prints to having a soft spot for blazers and jackets, Shaheer definitely knows how to have fun with style.

Parth Samthaan

One of the younger actors of the lot, Parth Samthaan has made a space for himself in the competitive world of television entertainment. Ever since he came into the public eye, Parth has made sure to put his best fashionable foot forward. Be it his love for solid, bold colours or the aesthetic styling of everyday outfits, the actor's style is extremely relatable among his 3.9 million fan following.

Nakuul Mehta

The sweetheart of the television industry - Nakuul Mehta has fans across age groups. The actor has worked his way up the professional ladder and, in the process, stepped up on his fashion game. While he is biased to a sharp suit, the young dad also likes to switch up and get into athleisure mode once in a while. Nakuul's style is all about keeping it comfortable and chic. Guaranteed, you can take a lesson or two!

