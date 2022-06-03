Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards Nominations: Falguni Nayar to Aman Gupta, nominees of Super Stylish Businessperson.

Fashion and style are omnipresent in each industry, be it the entertainment, business, sports, or technology space. Irrespective of the space, you are bound to find trail-blazing leaders whose sense of personal style defines them. It could be as simple as late Steve Jobs' signature black polo neck or Mark Zuckerberg's custom-ordered pigeon gray T-shirts. On our home turf, Indian business leaders also have a peculiar sense of style that they have embraced over the years.

At our first-ever 'Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards', we are taking a look at India's Super Stylish Businessperson. The nominees in this category include path-breaking leaders such as Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Falguni Nayar, Ritesh Agarwal, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Check out the nominees of Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Businessperson:

Aman Gupta

The man who revolutionized India's love for listening, Aman Gupta floored us with his fun-loving side on Shark Tank India. As Boat India's leading man, Aman Gupta is a huge fan of Bollywood, quirky jackets as well as solid blazers. Needless to say, the businessman loves to stand out with his style and radiant smile.

Ghazal Alagh

The Shark Tank India alum can be best described as India's new-age entrepreneur. Having started MamaEarth in 2016, Ghazal Alagh strives to make skincare chic and safe. This also seeps into her personal style which is all about staying comfortable, chic, and stylish at the same time. From smart dresses and blazers to Indian ethnic wear, Ghazal Alagh can slay it all.

Falguni Nayar

Founder of India's first woman-led unicorn Nykaa, Falguni Nayar's style is a class apart. A lover of Indian weaves, Falguni finds her comfort in sarees. From solid border sarees to stunning floral threads, Falguni Nayar has made the saree look uber cool and effortless.

Ritesh Agarwal

One of the youngest entrepreneurs on this list is Ritesh Agarwal of OYO Rooms. All of 28, Ritesh began his journey in the world of business as a teen. His style can be best defined as simple and understated. While his everyday looks could be a linen shirt and denims, he never fails to dial up the style quotient while attending public events. Be it dapper suits or smart Nehru jackets, Ritesh Agarwal's style is relatable to the young gen.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Founder and CEO of PayTM, Vijay Shekhar Sharma has brought sweeping changes to India's digital economy. Once ranked as India's youngest billionaire, Sharma's personal style has always been about stepping out in sharp suits. He also doesn't shy away from switching up his style. For example, when he walked the red carpet at the 2017 Time 100 Gala, Sharma happily wore a tux and a bow tie.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards Nominations: Nora Fatehi to Kiara Advani, nominees of Super Stylish Dance Diva