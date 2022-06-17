Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Kartik Aaryan, Sara, Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon pose; Fan dubs them 'dream team'

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards ceremony held in Mumbai’s JW Marriott on June 16. The event is Pinkvilla's first-ever award show that celebrates the style and fashion inclination of celebs from all fields, not just entertainment but also sports, fashion designing, food, business world, and more. It is a star-studded affair and needless to mention, they have all put their best fashion foot forward for the night. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and Sara Ali Khan made heads turn as they posed together on the red carpet of the prestigious event.

Sara Ali Khan looked drop-dead gorgeous in her half-sheer black and white gown. The Atrangi Re actress carried off the thigh-high slit gown gracefully at the event. Coming to Varun Dhawan, the actor looked super sharp in his all-black ensemble. Varun was a sight to behold in his black tuxedo, with a matching shirt, trousers, and a pair of formal shoes. He donned a clean-shaven look for the night.

Meanwhile, Kriti was seen donning a sheer pink corset gown with a thigh-high slit. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in his black suit. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor wore a back and white checked shirt with a black blazer and a pair of matching trousers.

As Sara, Kartik, Kriti, and Varun posed together, fans showered love on them. One of the user also dubbed them 'dream team' and commented, "What a dream team actually looks like."

Check Sara, Kartik, Kriti, and Varun's video here

See fans comment here:

To note, the Jury for Pinkvilla Style Icons includes reputed names like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, and Ali Abbas Zafar. They picked nominations for each category except the reader's choice of male and female categories.

