Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Masaba Gupta takes home Super Stylish Fashion Designer trophy

Pinkvilla created a name for itself and also, in history, by setting a new benchmark by hosting its first-ever maidan awards. Indeed, it is a great step towards success of the brand. The Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards was not only a hit event but was also the first-of-its-kind award show, held on Jun 16, 2022 in JW Marriott, Mumbai. The event was organized at Mumbai’s 5-star hotel and a lot of big names from the Entertainment, Fashion, Sports, etc industries were in attendance. Well, at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, Masaba Gupta was 'rightfully' honoured with Pearl Academy presents Super Stylish Fashion Designer award.

Masaba is one of the most popular names in the Fashion industry. From designing clothes for celebs to launching her own label, she is indeed one of the most (in-demand) designers presently. The designer kept it quite stylish on the night of the event as well. She was seen in all-black attire. Taking to her Instagram handle, Masaba broke down her outfit for the awards night to all her fans. She chose to wear a black blazer to highlight the entrepreneur in her. She decorated her bun with a ‘gajra’ for the actor in her and paired the blazer with a sheer black skirt.

Indeed, she was a sight to behold! Masaba was awarded the Super Stylish Fashion Designer, and we bet her fans would be overjoyed.

Meanwhile, along with her designing skills (which she aces in), Masaba has also stepped her foot into acting. The Fashion designer was first seen in a web series based on her life titled Masaba Masaba. We also saw her mother Neena Gupta with her. Masaba was recently seen in the short film 'I Love Thane' alongside Ritwik Bhowmick, directed by Dhruv Sehgal. The film was a part of the Modern Love: Mumbai anthology. She will soon be seen in the second season of Masaba Masaba.

Talking about the first edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, it was a major success, and we are sure that Pinkvilla will make this award function even bigger next time.

Also Read|Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards INSIDE pics: Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh gossiping leave us wondering what's up?