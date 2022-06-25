Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Sara Ali Khan wins Super Stylish Actor Female

Pinkvilla has been creating a lot of buzz and has grabbed a lot of eyeballs after it hosted its first-ever awards titled 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' on June 16 in Mumbai. Many big names from various industries like Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Aman Gupta, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Hina Khan, Ranveer Brar, Masaba Gupta, etc were a part of this star-studded event. At the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, Sara Ali Khan won the Bank Of Baroda Presents Super Stylish Actor Female.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most sought-after and popular millennial divas in Bollywood. She made her acting debut in the 2018 film Kedarnath, and even though the actress has only a few films under her belt, she is always in the spotlight and is quite the rage on social media as well for her fashion choices. She is known for her impeccable fashion sense. Be it her red carpet look or airport appearances, the Love Aaj Kal actress surely knows how to make heads turn with her stylish attire. At the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, Sara stayed true to her award title, as she donned a black cut-out thigh-grazing slit gown with noodle straps.

Meanwhile, talking about the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, it took place at Mumbai’s renowned JW Marriott hotel. The event celebrated the style and fashion inclination of celebs from all fields, not just entertainment but also sports, fashion designing, food, business world, and more.

