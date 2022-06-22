Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards INSIDE pics: Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh gossiping leave us wondering what's up?

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards was held recently and it was indeed a massive success. Many big names like Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and others from the entertainment industry were a part of this event. Several pictures and videos from the event have been doing the rounds and we bet fans are going gaga over them. But now, we have got our hands on yet another set of pictures that features Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh who are busy chatting. Well, we bet fans are wondering what these two are talking about?

In the first picture, we can see Kriti Sanon looking at Ranveer Singh with a serious facial expression, while the Gunday actor is giving a strange expression he seems to be listening to the actress. In the next picture, Kriti is looking at someone with a big smile and is looking absolutely stunning whereas, Ranveer looks in the other direction. The third picture has an addition in the form of Arjun Kapoor who seems to be pointing fingers at his Panipat co-star.

Check out the inside pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. With this film, Karan Johar will be wearing the director’s hat after a hiatus of almost 7 years.

Talking about Kriti Sanon, she was last seen in Bachchan Paanday alongside Akshay Kumar. The actress has a lot of exciting projects in her kitty. She has Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan, Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan, Pan-India project Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon & Aditya Roy Kapur to romance each other in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next​