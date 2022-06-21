Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Ranveer Brar wins 'Super Stylish Chef'

Pinkvilla has been creating a lot of buzz and has grabbed a lot of eyeballs after it hosted its first-ever awards. Pinkvilla not only created a name for itself but also, a history, by setting a new benchmark. The brand recently held its first award show- Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards and it indeed was a great step towards success. The award night saw who’s who from the Entertainment, Sports, Fashion, Food, etc industries gracing the red carpet. It was a hit event that was attended by several celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Masaba Gupta, Shikhar Dhawan, and so many more. Well, at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, Ranveer Brar was honoured with the Super Stylish Chef Award.

Ranveer Brar is one of the most popular names in the food industry. His recipes are a hit amongst his fans and he enjoys a massive fan following. The chef, staying true to his winning title, kept it quite stylish at the awards night. He chose to be formal yet funky at the same time. Ranveer wore a midnight blue coloured suit. The collar of the blazer stood out as it had a red design on it and he wore it over his white tee. He also had a belt around his waist that made him look dapper. Indeed, he truly deserved to win the So Good presents Super Stylish Chef title at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.

Well, along with styling his food and himself, he recently made heads turn with his role in Hansal Mehta’s short film Baai in Modern Love: Mumbai. It was his acting debut alongside Pratik Gandhi and we have to admit that the chef left all his fans pleasantly surprised with his acting skills. When Ranveer Brar is on screen, you cannot possibly take your eyes off of his towering silhouette. Ranveer believes that food and fashion go hand-in-hand, and believes in sustainability when dealing with both.

Meanwhile, talking about the first edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, the starry event took place on June 16, 2022, at Mumbai’s renowned JW Marriott hotel. With the kind of response and appreciation this award function has been receiving, it won't be wrong to say that the event was a massive HIT!

