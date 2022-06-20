Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Shikhar Dhawan wins Super Stylish Sports Star

Pinkvilla set a new benchmark recently by hosting its first-ever awards. On June 16, 2022, the first-ever Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards show was held and who’s who from different fields joined in to celebrate fashion and style. Several big names from various industries like Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Brar, Masaba Gupta, etc. were present at this prestigious and first-of-its-kind award show. Well, the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards honoured the Super Stylish Sports Star which was bagged by non-other than Shikhar Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan attended the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards in full swag and looked dapper in his white suit. He never fails to make heads turn with his style statement and that night was no different. With a white shirt, paired with an ivory white blazer and trousers, the Indian cricketer grabbed attention at the function. Shikhar was awarded the Kross Bikes presents Super Stylish Sports Star Award and we bet his fans would be overjoyed.

In a stylish league of his own, Shikhar Dhawan continues to wow Indian cricket fans on and off the field with his candour. When it comes to his personal style, Dhawan has his own unique choice and is not afraid to flaunt it. From pairing a kurta-pyjama set with juttis to nailing a well-tailored suit like a boss, Shikhar Dhawan's style is like no one else and we bet fans totally love it.

Talking about the first edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, it was held at JW Marriott in Mumbai. The highlights of the award show were the big names who attended the event which also saw a fabulous fashion show by Vikram Phadnis and a performance by Jasleen Royal. We are sure that Pinkvilla will make this award function even bigger next time.

