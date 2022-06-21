Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Varun Dhawan wins Super Stylish Inspirational Youth Idol

Pinkvilla organized its first-ever award show titled- 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' on June 16 in Mumbai. The event celebrated the style and fashion inclination of celebs from all fields, not just entertainment but also sports, fashion designing, food, business world, and more. Several big names from various industries like Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Shikhar Dhawan, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Ranveer Brar, Masaba Gupta, etc. were present at this prestigious and first-of-its-kind award show. Among the various categories in which stars were honoured, the coveted So Good presents Super Stylish Inspirational Youth Idol award was bagged by Varun Dhawan.

Varun, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Student of the Year graced the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards in a dapper avatar. He has an impeccable fashion sense and never fails to impress with his sense of style. For the star-studded event, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor looked super sharp in his all-black ensemble. Varun was a sight to behold in his black tuxedo, with a matching shirt, trousers, and a pair of formal shoes.

The actor knows how to do it right, setting trends time and again. Varun has not only impressed the critics but also proved his mettle with movies namely Main Tera Hero, Badlapur, ABCD 2, October, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Sui Dhaaga, and many more.

To note, the jury for Pinkvilla Style Icons includes reputed names like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, and Ali Abbas Zafar. They picked nominations for each category except the reader's choice of male and female categories. In addition to honouring the stylish stars, the highlights of the event also saw a fabulous fashion show by Vikram Phadnis and a performance by Jasleen Royal.

