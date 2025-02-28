Priyanka Chopra poses with Nick Jonas on ‘1st trip to theatre’ before The Last Five Years performances; Malti adorably points at daddy’s pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undoubtedly one of the most cherished couples in the industry, always standing by each other’s side, both personally and professionally. While Nick often travels to support PeeCee’s career, this time, she was the one cheering him on as they embarked on their first trip to the theatre ahead of The Last Five Years performances. However, the real scene-stealer? Their adorable daughter, Malti Marie, melting hearts as she sweetly points at her daddy’s picture!

Nick Jonas took to Instagram today (February 28) to share glimpses of a special family outing with Priyanka Chopra and their daughter, Malti Marie. In the first picture, the actress radiates joy as she poses with Nick in front of The Last Five Years poster, dressed in a cozy puffer jacket and cap.

Another heartwarming moment captures little Malti Marie sweetly pointing at her daddy’s poster outside the theatre, an unmissable sight! Nick also shared images of the musical’s posters, expressing his excitement in the caption: “3-week countdown until @thelastfiveyears opens! So special having the fam with me for our first trip to the theatre today.”

As soon as Nick shared the pictures, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded the comments with love. One user gushed, “Now this is just beautiful,” while another cheered, “I’m so proud of you! See you in five weeks!” A fan couldn’t get over the adorable moment, writing, “This may be the cutest thing ever,” while another exclaimed, “This is EVERYTHING.”

Malti’s sweet reaction melted hearts, with comments like “Malti is proud,” and “Malti pointing to you—I’m crying.” Another fan couldn’t help but adore the family moment, saying, “Mum and Dad, the cutest.” And of course, one comment perfectly summed it up: “Malti is like, ‘My daddy is a superstar!’”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a grand celebration at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018, marking their union with both a traditional Hindu ceremony and a classic white wedding.

In 2022, the couple embraced parenthood, welcoming their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

On the professional front, Priyanka will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated project, tentatively titled SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu.Beyond this, she has an exciting lineup ahead, including Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller, where she will share screen space with Idris Elba and John Cena. Additionally, she is set to feature in The Bluff, helmed by Frank E. Flowers.