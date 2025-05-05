Pyar Paisa Profit OTT Release Date: When and where to watch RJ Mahvash and Mihir Ahuja’s youth-centric drama series

Pyar Paisa Profit, a new youth-centric series, has recently been announced. The show is based on the novel, Now That You’re Rich… Let’s Fall In Love, authored by Durjoy Datta. Ahead of its release, the makers dropped the trailer ahead of its release that promises to resonate with the audiences.

When and where to watch

On May 5, the official Instagram handle of Amazon MX Player shared the trailer of their upcoming show, Pyar Paisa Profit. It has been revealed that the show will start streaming on May 9.

The post was shared with a caption that read, "ye success ke liye kuch bhi karenge! kyuki stake pe hai pyar, पैसा aur p₹ofit #PyarPaisaProfit powered by @dotandkey.skincare releasing 7 May for FREE on Amazon MX Player!"

Take a look

Reacting to the post, several internet users extended their warm wishes to debutant RJ Mahvash while many expressed excitement to watch Shivangi Khedkar among others.

Plot

A 1: 43 min trailer introduces fans to the world of coming-of-age drama that explores the themes of ambition, dreams and the cost of chasing them.

It narrates the story of a young middle-class boy, Abhijeet Sharma, played by Mihir Ahuja, who lands a job in the fast-paced city of Mumbai. However, this dreamy life comes with its own set of challenges. The youngsters navigate their path in a work culture led by demanding bosses, intricate office politics, forbidden romances, and the constant threat of layoffs.

A part of the official synopsis of the show under YouTube reads, "In a city that rewards speed over soul, he must decide: protect the hollow, glossy life he’s built, or risk it all for something real. Will money be the end of him or love show him the real profit? "

Cast and Crew

Pyar Paisa Profit is created by Mamta Patnaik, in collaboration with Sumrit Shahi and Durjoy Datta. It marks the acting debut of popular social media influencer and content creator RJ Mahvash. The show also features a stellar star cast including Mihir Ahuja, Shivangi Khedkar, Neil Bhoopalam and Ashish Raghav in the key roles.

Directed by Jabariya Jodi fame Prashant Singh, the show is produced by Yash A Patnaik under the banners of Inspire Films Limited.

