Who is RJ Mahvash? All you want to know about the mystery girl Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted with at India vs New Zealand’s Champion Trophy 2025 finals

The internet is buzzing with the viral pictures and videos of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal as he was spotted enjoying India vs New Zealand’s Champion Trophy 2025 finals with RJ Mahvash. While a section of internet users shipped them, some were intrigued to know more about the social media influencer being linked with the Indian cricketer amid his divorce reports with Dhanashree Verma.

For the unversed, Mahvash Amu aka RJ Mahvash is Aligarh-born, known for her active social media presence. She is known for making witty and relatable content on YouTube and also empowers women through her videos.

Her prank videos have also contributed significantly to her popularity on the internet. She pursued her Bachelor's degree at Aligarh Muslim University in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, and later completed her Master's in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. She started off her career as a radio presenter with Radio Mirchi and later established herself as a popular social media content creator.

Advertisement

According to reports, Mahvash declined an offer to appear on the 14th edition of Bigg Boss and turned down other Bollywood contracts to focus on her passion for creating social media content.

Speaking of her social media presence, Mahvash has a whopping 1.7 million followers on Instagram and over 8 lakh subscribers on YouTube. In addition to this, last year, she confirmed her debut web series bankrolled by The Archies' fame Yash Patnaik.

On the other hand, she has also served as the producer for Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Section 108. The update about the same was shared by her with the teaser of the upcoming film.

Advertisement

The dating rumors of Mahvash began after her pictures from a Christmas celebration with Yuzvendra Chahal and close friends went viral. However, the content creator publicly shared a post to rubbish the speculations and termed them "baseless". She even urged the fans to respect her privacy and not to spread any fake news.

In fact, even Chahal came forward and requested the fans not to indulge in such news as it has caused a lot of pain to his family.

On the professional front, Chahal will be playing for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.