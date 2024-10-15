Rajkummar Rao recalls returning to Newton sets right after performing mother's last rites: ‘I am strong but... main ro raha hota tha continuous’

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has been in the spotlight for all the right reasons lately, thanks to a string of successful films. However, he recently shared a deeply personal moment, recounting the heartbreaking news of his mother’s passing, which he received from Patralekhaa. He admitted he couldn’t manage after mother’s demise and revealed that he returned to the sets of his 2017 film Newton immediately after performing his mother’s last rites. He recalled being overwhelmed with emotion, continuously crying while on set.

During a candid conversation with Samdish Bhatia on the podcast Mauj Masti, Rajkummar Rao recalled a memorable moment on set. He was filming a scene that involved sitting in a booth before stepping outside. After wrapping up the shot, as he approached the gate, he noticed someone sprinting in his direction. Although his mother had been unwell, she was just 54, and he hadn't imagined that anything serious could happen.

Rajkummar recounted how he was puzzled by the frantic pace of a person running through the jungle. When the individual reached him, he delivered a message that Patralekhaa wanted to speak with him. In that moment, a chilling thought crossed his mind—that his father might have passed away, as he could see the distress etched on the man's face, signaling that something was terribly wrong.

The Stree 2 actor went on to share that Patralekhaa was the one who called to deliver the heartbreaking news, and in that instant, his world felt like it was collapsing around him. Given that Newton was a low-budget film, he worried that his absence might disrupt the production. He promptly informed the production team, assuring them he would return within a day. Although the filmmakers urged him to take more time to mourn his mother, he chose to perform her last rites and then went back to the set to continue filming.

He added, “I went back to the set and I thought that I would manage; I am strong, but I could not. Phatt jati hai yaar. Mein ro raha hota tha continuous, fir mera jo ek best friend hai, Anish, the sound designer, he was also on the set luckily, usne mujhe bohot sambal liya.”

Rajkummar Rao opened up about the one regret he carries—his inability to spend more time with his parents. The actor also reflected on how different and better life would have been if his mother were still alive. He expressed regret that he couldn't bring her to Mumbai, as she had always dreamed of meeting Amitabh Bachchan, whom she admired greatly. Despite this, he feels her presence with him, which offers some comfort amid his memories.

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao is riding high on the success of his latest family-comedy film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, where he shares the screen with Triptii Dimri.

