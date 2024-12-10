Box Office: Farhan Akhtar Hit Flop Movie List

Hindi cinema is proud of Farhan Akhtar's contribution to the field of acting, directing and producing several projects over the years. Born to Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, Farhan started his career with his 2001 directorial debut, Dil Chahta Hai where the versatile artist also worked as a screenplay writer. He began his acting journey with Rock On! in 2008.

Farhan Akhtar's Filmography: Rock On!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, And More

Farhan Akhtar's acting career has one hit, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and one superhit, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. His unsuccessful releases include Luck by Chance, The Fakir of Venice, Karthik Calling Karthik, The Sky Is Pink and more.

Rock On!

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Rock On! starred debutante actor Farhan Akhtar in the lead role alongside Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli and Luke Kenny. Farhan was paired with then newcomer Prachi Desai. The 2008 film emerged as an average grosser.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Released in 2011, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol. Farhan played the role of Imran Qureshi in the road comedy drama. It secured a hit tag.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag featured Farhan Akhtar as India's greatest athlete, late sprinter Mikha Singh (The Flying Sikh). Helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the biographical sports drama was released in 2013. It is the only super-hit movie from Farhan's career as of now.

Verdicts Of Farhan Akhtar's Movies So Far

Movies Verdicts Rock On!! Average Luck by Chance Flop The Fakir of Venice Disaster Karthik Calling Karthik Flop Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Hit Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Super-Hit Shaadi Ke Side Effects Flop Dil Dhadakne Do Below Average Wazir Below Average Rock On 2 Disaster Lucknow Central Disaster The Sky Is Pink Flop

*Toofaan was released on OTT

Farhan Akhtar's Upcoming Movie

As an actor, Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for a war-drama film, 120 Bahadur. It is based on the battle of Rezang La fought during the Indo-China War. Farhan will be playing the role of late soldier, Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC in the upcoming movie.

