Hrithik Roshan’s son Hrehaan is a spitting image of him and these UNSEEN PICS are proof; don't miss Sussanne Khan’s birthday note for her ‘SonShine’

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s son, Hrehaan Roshan, is celebrating his 19th birthday today, March 28, 2025. To mark the occasion, Sussanne shared a series of pictures on Instagram, wishing her “sonshine” a happy birthday. One particular photo, featuring Hrithik and Hrehaan, truly caught everyone’s attention, and we must say, Hrehaan is the spitting image of his dad.

In the unseen picture, Hrithik Roshan is seen posing happily with Hrehaan, while Sussanne Khan joins them, all smiling. The War 2 actor looks effortlessly stylish in a black t-shirt paired with denim jeans and a jacket.

Sussanne's post read, "Happppy Happppiestttttt birthday my Raystar… the minute you came into my life you empowered me to be my strongest self.. you are my WORLD… your soul your heart your mind… is the most resilient strong soul and your journey towards all that you do will light up everything and everyone around you.. that is your super power…I love you my SonShine… you are the Best friend that I have.. my truth mirror n I am so so proud to be your mama…love you beyond words and expression. #19thyearcelebration."

Hrithik and Sussanne, who married on December 20, 2000, welcomed Hrehaan in 2006 and their younger son, Hridhaan, in 2008. Despite their divorce in November 2014 after 14 years of marriage, they have maintained a cordial relationship and co-parent their children effectively.

The Dhoom 2 actor has often expressed his deep bond with his sons, emphasizing the importance of being present in their lives and cherishing the time spent together.​

In a recent conversation with Yuvaa, Rakesh Roshan reflected on Hrithik and Sussanne's relationship. He mentioned that since they were the ones who fell in love and later had misunderstandings, it was up to them to resolve their issues. Rakesh also emphasized that, despite everything, Sussanne continues to be considered a part of their family.

On the work front, Roshan will be next seen in War 2 with JR NTR and Kiara Advani. War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is scheduled for release on August 14, 2025.