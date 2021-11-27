Ranbir Kapoor or Shahid Kapoor: VOTE for the dapper dude who styled his casual look perfectly with jacket?

Another busy week has ended in Bollywood and well, what has been different this time is that more than the ladies, our dapper dudes have managed to capture the attention. From Ahan Shetty to Virat Kohli, many stars were spotted this week in the best of their stylish looks. However, the ones that stood out the most among them were Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. Both the handsome stars ensured that they put their best fashion foot forward when it comes to styling casuals with a jacket. Now, you need to vote for the one who nailed it perfectly!

During this week that has gone by, Ranbir was seen making his way to the airport to head out and well, for his airport look, the Shamshera star ensured he dons the best look. In the photos, Ranbir was seen clad in denim blue jeans with a navy blue tee and light beige jacket. The well-fitted jacket went perfectly with his tee and jeans look. To add to it, Ranbir was seen adding a cool pair of sunglasses and a brown pair of shoes to his look.

On the other hand, Shahid was in the headlines due to his perfectly suave look for the Jersey trailer launch. In the photos, Shahid was seen opting for a perfectly-fitted pair of black jeans with a matching shirt and a cool beige jacket. Adding to his look, Shahid opted for cool aviators and formal shoes. The actor did manage to layer up his OOTD with a perfect jacket.

Now, between Shahid and Ranbir, tell us which dapper Btown dude seemed to have impressed you with their style. Go ahead and vote. Don't forget to tell us in the comment section too.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan & Ranbir Kapoor to do a film together; Shoot likely to begin in second half of next year