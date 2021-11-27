EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan & Ranbir Kapoor to do a film together; Shoot likely to begin in second half of next year

Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most respected actors in Bollywood, and also share a close bond with each other. In fact, RK had even made a special appearance in the Aamir Khan starrer 2014 comedy-drama, PK. Their fans have been waiting to see them collaborate for another project for many years now, and it seems that may happen sooner than you imagined. We have learnt that Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor will soon feature together in an exciting project.

“Not much is known about this collaboration as yet. However, both Aamir and Ranbir have liked a script and have agreed to be a part of it. They have been meaning to work together for many years now, and have finally found the script that both of them liked. Aamir will be producing the film, and is most likely to roll in the second half of 2022. Rest everything is being kept under the wraps for now,” informs a source close to the development.

Interestingly, in 2016 after the release of Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Aamir had taken to Twitter to praise RK and the film. “Just saw 'Ae Dil...'. What a film! I just loved it! Karan has hit the ball out of the stadium. Ranbir, Aishwarya and Anushka have just killed it. Ranbir is the best actor! Period! A must see,” Aamir had written.

Meanwhile, Aamir will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump. Ranbir on the other hand has Animal, Brahmastra, Shamshera and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next in the pipeline.

We reached out to Aamir’s team and Ranbir Kapoor, however we haven’t heard back from them as yet.

