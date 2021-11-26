EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra gets a release date - Targets a September 9 release

After nearly 200 days of shoot, Ayan Mukerji wrapped up shooting for his ambitious action adventure, Brahmastra, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia & Mouni Roy among others recently with a final schedule in Mumbai. Ever since then, there have been ample speculations about the release date of the film. Fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took over multiple discussion forums to discuss the probable date of this superhero epic rooted in mythology.

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Karan Johar, Disney India and the entire team of Brahmastra have finally zeroed in on a release date. According to industry sources, this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fronted film is targeting a September 9, 2022 release. “The release coincides with a partial holiday on account of Ganesh Visarjan, specially in Maharashtra. The makers sat down to discuss multiple dates and this is the one which they are targeting at the moment. An official announcement shall be made within the next few weeks,” revealed a source, adding further that the soon to be made announcement will be the final one and there will be no further delay.

“The work on the VFX front is happening in full swing and everyone around is very satisfied with the final outcome of the world that Ayan had in his imagination. While the film is going to be a solo release on September 9, there is a talk in the industry that it wouldn’t face any opposition in the second week too given that the stakes involved are too high and it’s among the costliest films of Hindi film industry,” the source added. Brahmastra is made on a humongous budget and is said to be a Pan-India release in multiple languages.

Karan’s studio partner, Disney, will be taking the distribution to the next level to ensure a massive release not just in India, but also in the overseas belt. “The makers feel that the film has the potential to cross national boundaries. A massive promotional campaign will be planned all through 2022 as a build up for the release of this project. It’s a prestigious project and will be treated as such by all stakeholders,” the source concluded.

