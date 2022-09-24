Ranveer Singh in adidas’ new scannable ad film reveals the QR code that can take you to the FIFA World Cup™

The grandest celebrations for the FIFA World Cup™ have begun and joining the frenzy and levelling up with the excitement is Bollywood superstar and adidas brand ambassador Ranveer Singh who is seen featuring in the new adidas scannable ad where in his true energetic style, he is seen in a unique digital QRverse trying to scan a QR Code for his ticket to Qatar.

adidas the official brand partner for FIFA World Cup 2022™ knows how to hype up its consumers and sport fans, and this year, the brand has gone ahead of the curve and released a unique digital film that brings an opportunity for consumers to enter the raffle to win an all-expense paid trip for them and their loved one to the FIFA World Cup™ and many other exciting offers. TBH, we are super stoked about this really cool scannable ad film ‘QR to Qatar’ which gives everyone a chance to fly straight to the FIFA World Cup™. As you can see, the film features a digital integration of a QR Code. Upon scanning, you will be directed to a live raffle where you can not only win exciting prizes but also get a chance all-expense paid 4-day trip to the FIFA World Cup™ with your plus ones.