The Real Housewives will convince you to take a virtual U.S. tour STAT!

You know what? In Bollywood movies, we have only seen one side of New York. But in the Real Housewives of New York City, there are so many angles to the city that it almost overwhelms me and I am not kidding about it! Seeing the Big Apple through the eyes of these wealthy women was like watching it with rose-colored glasses on! Don’t tell me it doesn’t excite you!

Living life in Orange County vicariously through the Housewives was one hell of an experience in itself. And why should it not be! The five elite families who basically ruled Southern California made Orange County look like it is the most happening place to shop, dance, eat and laugh! When it’s time to go out with these ladies, you know it’s party O’clock right there! It is a roller-coaster ride where they shop, get tanned, gossip, fight and live lavishly.

For everyone who is into core drama, The Housewives of Atlanta is your tribe! In between failing relationships and feuds, they hop on from tropical trips to fashion encounters and take you on a bumpy ride that obviously no one saw coming! Want to know the fun part? Between tense and troubled moments, there’s still a lot of twerking and jumping happening at endless parties in Hotlanta. Like what?

Obsessed with tabloid culture? Well, let me tell you about the way things are in New Jersey. The Housewives in New Jersey are the ultimate show stealers! You won’t believe it but they are the fanciest group of women out there. Doused in jewelry, designer clothes, and partying like there’s no tomorrow, they boast about everything, including how soon they qualified for the black American Express card even before Madonna did! Boutiques, charity auctions, and spa splurges of the McMansions begin to feel like all the luxury and lavishness begins and ends only in New Jersey!

I haven’t paused my marathon viewing event because the series is addictive and it is now available on hayu. So while I feed you more inside details, why don’t you get ready to watch all the seasons of The Real Housewives on demand? Watch hayu on Amazon Prime with an easy add-on subscription. If you are a binger like us, you can check out Top Chef, Below Deck, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and more than 300 U.S. reality shows too.