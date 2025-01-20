Saif Ali Khan Attack: How did Mumbai police find that the attacker was a Bangladeshi citizen? Find out

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

On January 16, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery at his Bandra home. He is currently receiving treatment at Lilavati Hospital. In a breakthrough, Mumbai police arrested the suspect, Mohammed Shehzad, early Sunday morning in Thane. Authorities revealed that Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, had illegally entered India. Here's how the Mumbai police tracked down the Bangladeshi resident behind the attack.

The suspect in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was captured deep within the mangrove forests of Thane during the early hours of Sunday, as per a report in India Today.

When questioned by the police, Shariful claimed to be from West Bengal but couldn't provide specific details about his residence or whereabouts. His inconsistent responses raised suspicion, prompting the authorities to believe he may have entered India illegally from Bangladesh. Their doubts were confirmed when Shariful eventually admitted to crossing the border illegally seven months ago.

Further investigation led to the discovery of his original birth certificate, which revealed he was from Jhalokathi district in Bangladesh. The police obtained the certificate after Shariful contacted his brother. Following this, Shariful was charged under the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act.

According to the police, Shariful initially considered obtaining an Indian passport but later abandoned the idea. He confessed to attempting to make money through any means before returning to Bangladesh.

The police initially detained several suspects based on CCTV footage from around Saif Ali Khan's residence, but no significant leads surfaced. Upon revisiting the footage, they spotted Shariful crossing Bandra railway station around 7 a.m. on January 16, wearing different clothes.

Shariful, employed at a pub in Worli, had approached a labor contractor in the area for work before heading to Thane. Although he took steps to evade capture, Shariful was eventually tracked due to a backpack he carried from the night of the attack. The police also used CCTV footage and a Google Pay transaction while he bought breakfast, which helped narrow down his location and led to his arrest.

Further investigation into his whereabouts, tracing his mobile number through the contractor, brought the police to the dense mangrove forests in Thane. Authorities later confirmed that Shariful had entered Saif's Bandra home around 2:30 a.m. on January 16, intending to rob.

The accused has been remanded to five-day police custody and faces charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections 311 (robbery or dacoity with intent to cause grievous harm or death), 331(4) (house-breaking) and other related offenses.

In response, the defense lawyer disputed claims regarding Shariful's nationality, asserting that he has lived in Mumbai with his family for over seven years and countering the allegation that he had recently entered India from Bangladesh.

Authorities revealed that he has a surprising background as a national-level wrestler from Bangladesh. During interrogation, Shehzad confessed to his wrestling background, which investigators suspect may have given him the strength to overpower Saif and others during the attack.

Further investigations uncovered that Shehzad had been involved in a separate robbery months earlier, during his employment at a pub in Worli, where he was accused of stealing a diamond ring before being fired. Afterward, he briefly worked at a restaurant in Thane until December 2024.

