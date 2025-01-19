Saif Ali Khan Attack: Arrested accused’s advocate makes SHOCKING claim; ‘Police have no proof…’

On Sunday, January 19, 2025, the Mumbai Police apprehended a suspect in the Saif Ali Khan case from Thane, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, who was initially believed to be a Bangladeshi national. After his arrest, he was presented in court, where the police were granted five days of custody. However, his lawyer claimed that "Police have no proof that he is from Bangladeshi."

In the Saif Ali Khan attack case, the accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad’s advocate, Sandeep Shekhane, stated that the court has granted a 5-day police custody and instructed the police to submit a report within this period.

Shekhane argued that the claim of the accused being a Bangladeshi lacks evidence and dismissed the statement that he arrived six months ago, asserting instead that Shehzad has lived in Mumbai for over seven years with his family. He also alleged a violation of Section 43A, citing a lack of proper investigation.

The lawyer of the accused, stated that Saif Ali Khan has never made any statements or had any grievances with anyone that would have led to a threat against him, whether from Bangladesh or any other country.

He further explained that there are no international cases involving Saif. Shekhane claimed that the focus of the case had shifted due to the accused's nationality, as he is indeed Bangladeshi but has been living in India with his family for a long time. He also mentioned that the accused's friends support him, but his family did not attend due to fear.

