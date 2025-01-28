Saif Ali Khan Attack: West Bengal woman allegedly linked to accused Shariful Islam denies detention or arrest by Mumbai Police, reveals shocking details

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times at his Bandra residence. Recently, reports surfaced that Mumbai Police had arrested a woman in Bengal linked to the accused, Shariful Islam. However, in a new development, the woman has denied these claims, stating that her phone was stolen. She further clarified that she has neither been detained nor arrested by the Mumbai Police.

The Bangladeshi national arrested for allegedly attacking Saif Ali Khan is said to have been assisted by a relative in West Bengal, who helped him obtain a SIM card using a woman's Aadhaar, according to police sources. Authorities traveled to West Bengal to interrogate both the relative of the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad, and the woman whose Aadhaar was used.

Initially, it was reported that the woman, Khukumoi Jahangir Sheikh, had been arrested in connection with the case. However, in a new update from India Today, she has claimed that her phone was stolen and denied being detained or arrested by the Mumbai Police.

The report also revealed that the Mumbai Police are now working to identify the agent who facilitated the accused's infiltration into India.

On the morning of January 16, Saif was allegedly attacked by a knife-wielding intruder at his Bandra apartment. The attacker, who left the actor with several stab wounds, including near his neck and spine, attempted a burglary.

Advertisement

He was quickly rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries and spent five days recovering. He was discharged on January 21, and doctors have stated that he was fortunate to avoid life-threatening injuries.

On January 19, Mumbai Police arrested 30-year-old Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi national, after CCTV footage showed him in the building’s stairwell. The accused is believed to have entered India illegally, allegedly being promised fake citizenship documents in exchange for money.

His claim was that he needed the funds to help pay for his mother's medical treatment, and this motivated his attempted robbery at Saif Ali Khan's home.

Reports suggest the suspect was attempting to flee to Bangladesh when he was captured in Thane. The police are also investigating the individual who reportedly made these false promises of citizenship to the accused. Currently, Shariful Islam is in police custody, and authorities are continuing their investigation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Arrested accused’s 1st confession statement OUT; suspect held in custody from Durg released