Salman Khan to fly to Dubai amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi? Here’s why

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Salman Khan’s fans have been worried about the actor since politician Baba Siddique’s death and threats from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang to the superstar. But that hasn’t stopped him from fulfilling his work commitments. Now, reports suggest that amid the tense atmosphere, the bhaijaan of Bollywood will be flying to Dubai for the upcoming Dabangg Reloaded event.

According to ETimes, Salman Khan will be taking part in the popular international show, Dabangg Reloaded, which is expected to be held on December 7. Despite life threats from the jailed gangster and his team, the Tiger 3 star will be fulfilling his work commitments. It was also reported that apart from Khan, celebs like Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, and Aastha Gill will also attend the event, coordinated and executed by Jordy Patel.

For those unaware, playing in the serious atmosphere surrounding the actor, a miscreant sent a message to the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Traffic Police's control room demanding Rs 5 crore to resolve the ongoing dispute with Lawrence Bishnoi. Looking at the threats coming his way, Salman has been provided Y+ security. Additionally, a huge number of police officials are guarding his Mumbai residence, Galaxy Apartments where gunshots were fired in April this year. Moreover, advanced AI-powered CCTV cameras with facial recognition technology have also been installed by the Mumbai Police.

Earlier, India Today also reported that the Dabangg star has been shooting for his reality TV show Bigg Boss 18 with high-level security and has also resumed Sikandar. “His entire team is being careful about the security arrangements, and Salman himself has been making sure that no one suffers a delay because of him,” an insider informed the publication adding that he will probably be working till Diwali 2024.

For the unknown, the AR Murugadoss directorial is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and is expected to hit cinema halls on Eid 2025. While Salman is leading Sikandar, he will be joined by actress Rashmika Mandanna along with stars like Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and Kajal Aggarwal. Pinkvilla also exclusively reported that Sharman Joshi has already started shooting for his part in the film.

