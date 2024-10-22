Salman Khan House Firing Case: Shooters attacked actor with 'intention' to kill him; instigated by Lawrence Bishnoi's brother; says Mumbai court

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to firing, shooting, and killing. Readers' discretion advised.

On April 14 this year, two men fired gunshots at Salman Khan's residence Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Later, Salman stated that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang carried out the firing at his residence. Recently, a shooter named Sukkha, who is linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was detained in Haryana's Panipat in connection with the actor's house firing case. Now, a Mumbai court has stated that the shooters fired at Salman's residence with an 'intention' to kill him and were instigated by Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol.

According to PTI, the Mumbai court shared that the attackers intended to kill Salman Khan after jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol instigated them. The court also denied bail to an accused in the house firing case.

On October 18, B.D. Shelke, the special judge for cases under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) refused shooter Vicky Gupta's bail. The report suggests that the reasoned order was made available on October 21.

Referring to the transcript of a call recording between Gupta and wanted accused Anmol Bishnoi, the court said, "It shows that on instigation and as per directions of Anmol, accused number 1 [Gupta] and 2 [Sagar Pal] have committed these acts."

In the court order, judge Shelke stated that the FIR demonstrates two people came on a motorcycle, and the pillion rider fired gunshots at the first floor of Salman's residence, Galaxy Apartment.

Quoting Mr. Khan's statement, the court said that it demonstrates that "being a celebrity, there are many fans of him from society, and he used to come to the gallery on the first floor of his house to greet them." "Even in the early morning he used to stay in the gallery on the first floor of his house,” the court added.

Advertisement

In its order, the court further shared that "the shots were fired in the direction of his place of use in his house," as per Khan's statement and what FIR suggests at this stage.

According to the chargesheet filed by the police, Lawrence Bishnoi has been shown as a wanted accused.

An earlier report suggests that both the accused, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were arrested from Gujarat for the gunshot attack at Salman's residence.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan House Firing Case: Navi Mumbai Police arrests Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooter Sukkha from Haryana; Report