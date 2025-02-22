School Friends S3 OTT Release: When and where to watch new season of Ashnoor Kaur-led teenage drama show

The wait is over! The popular teenage drama has made its much-anticipated return with Season 3, streaming exclusively on Amazon MX Player. The new season comes with new cast and promises an emotional journey, intertwining academic challenges with intricate friendships. Here’s a glimpse of what fans can expect from the latest installment!

When and where to watch School Friends Season 3

The third season of School Friends premiered on Amazon MX Player on February 21, 2025, and is now available for streaming.

Plot and trailer of School Friends Season 3

The trailer for School Friends Season 3 has already created a buzz among fans. With the final year of school approaching, academic pressure is at an all-time high.

However, the biggest challenge for the characters lies in navigating their friendships. Just as Anirban and Stuti believe they have everything under control, the entry of a new student, Yashika, turns their world upside down.

As Mukund, Raman, and Dimple grapple with academic pressure, the emotional ups and downs of teenage life add to the drama.

The friends come to understand that growing up isn’t just about securing good grades—it’s also about the decisions they make and the relationships they cherish. With new friendships forming and old ones facing challenges, viewers will be left wondering whether this tight-knit group can navigate their final year together.

Cast of School Friends Season 3

School Friends Season 3 is set to reunite fans with the beloved cast, featuring Navika Kotia, Aaditya Gupta, Ansh Pandey, Manav Soneji, and Alisha Parveen.

This season also welcomes a fresh face, Ashnoor Kaur, who portrays the character of Yashika. Her arrival is expected to bring exciting changes within the group. In a media statement, Kaur described her experience of joining the cast as “fab.”