Baby John OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff's action thriller
The action entertainer Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role, has now been released on OTT. Find out when and where you can watch the movie.
Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and more, was released in cinemas on the special occasion of Christmas 2024. Fans have eagerly been anticipating the digital release of the action thriller. Baby John has now premiered on OTT. Read on to know more details about it.
When and Where to Watch Baby John
On February 5, 2025, Baby John started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on a rental basis. The audience can rent the film for a fee of Rs 249. One condition is also mentioned on the streaming service, which states, “Rentals include 30 days to start watching this video and 48 hours to finish once started.” The movie will be available for free after a few days.
The viewers have the opportunity to enjoy the gripping story from the comfort of their homes. They can watch it for the first time if they missed it in cinemas or relive the experience.
Official Trailer and Plot of Baby John
The 3-minute, 6-second trailer of Baby John showcases the adorable bond between Varun Dhawan’s character John and his daughter in the movie. It also has flashbacks from when he was a cop. Jackie Shroff’s menacing antagonist is teased as well. The trailer is packed with high-octane action and thrilling sequences with some dance numbers.
Watch the trailer here!
The plot revolves around John, who lives peacefully with his daughter Khushi. He has a tragic past as DCP Satya Verma. He gets the opportunity to seek revenge for his family’s m*rder and punish the criminals.
The soundtrack of the movie includes songs like Nain Matakka, Pikley Pom, Bandobast, Hazaar Baar, and more.
Cast and Crew of Baby John
The cast of Baby John includes Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. Salman Khan makes a special appearance. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios.
Directed by Kalees, it is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. S. Thaman has composed the music.
