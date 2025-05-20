Is Shah Rukh Khan launching his own jewellery brand with Candere? Here’s what we know

Shah Rukh Khan has been turning heads lately - not just with his timeless charm, but with his unexpectedly extravagant jewellery looks. From stacked rings to statement chains, King Khan’s bling game has become a hot topic. Now, with his recent association with Candere, fans are buzzing with a bold question: Is SRK launching his own jewellery brand?

The actor has been featured prominently in Candere’s latest campaign, and the aesthetics feel undeniably personal. The way he owns every shot, the styling, and the overall vibe — it’s giving more than just brand ambassador.

While there’s been no official announcement about ownership or investment, social media is convinced something bigger is brewing behind the scenes. Whether it’s a strategic partnership, a creative collaboration, or a full-blown brand launch, one thing’s for sure: Shah Rukh Khan is redefining men’s jewellery with Candere, and we’re here for the sparkle!

Stay tuned — this story is far from over.

