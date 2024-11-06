Manisha Koirala admits seeing only ‘darkness, hopelessness and pain’ during her battle with ovarian cancer: ‘I remember I would break down…’

Heeramandi actress Manisha Koirala faced one of the most challenging battles of her life in 2012 when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. In a recent interview, she opened up about her cancer journey and the strength it took to overcome it. She recalled the initial shock of her diagnosis, saying, "I remember I would break down, feeling darkness, hopelessness, and pain," and added that she "felt it was the end of her."

In a chat with ANI, Koirala said, “In 2012, I was diagnosed and I had no clue that it was the last stage of ovarian cancer. And when I was diagnosed in Nepal, I was very fearful, obviously, like everybody else, extremely."

She further added, "We were in Jaslok Hospital. There also, when the doctors came—the two, three doctors, the top doctors—and I spoke to them, I felt I was going to die. And I felt this was the end of me.”

The Dear Maya actress went on to explain that her family knew of a few people who had traveled to New York for treatment and remembered that her grandfather had also undergone treatment at Sloan Kettering.

Koirala spent around 5 to 6 months in New York for treatment. She spoke about her successful 11-hour operation and how the doctors were kind to her family and she also shared how she responded well to chemotherapy.

The Sanju actress shared that her mother had brought a Rudraksha mala from Nepal after performing Mahamrityunjaya prayers and gave it to the doctor to keep during her surgery. After the 11-hour procedure, the doctor remarked that the mala had worked wonders.

Koirala recalled moments during her cancer battle when she felt darkness, hopelessness, pain, and fear. She shared that her mother offered constant encouragement by saying, "Manisha, you're doing well; the medicine is working for you."

Reflecting on her experience as a cancer survivor, Manisha Koirala shared that it prompted her to reconsider her career choices. She expressed a deep commitment to making the most of a "second chance" at life, vowing to approach her work with renewed dedication.

Manisha Koirala admitted feeling responsible for disappointing fans by choosing subpar films and resolved to make amends. She said she wanted to "fix the score" after realizing how much life had given her.

She added that her role in Heeramandi represented this fresh start, as she was determined to put her best effort into the project. The Dil Se actress explained that she had prayed for an opportunity to excel and not let down her supporters, and Heeramandi became her way of fulfilling that promise.

