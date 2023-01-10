Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Trailer to play out with Ajith’s Thunivu & Vijay’s Varisu in Tamil Nadu

Pathaan has been one of the most awaited Indian films, right from the time it was announced. It is one of the biggest ever action spectacles that Indian audiences have ever seen on the big screen. This radiant and appealing Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. It marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after over four years. The trailer of Pathaan dropped today morning, precisely at 11am IST and it has taken the internet world by storm as it is breaking one record after another. The trailer has Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham engage in high octane action in different countries round the globe and they are well supported by Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

Pathaan's Tamil Trailer Will Play Alongside Tamil Biggies Varisu And Thunivu:

We now have confirmed information that the Tamil trailer of Pathaan will be getting the widest ever showcasing for a Hindi film, as it will play along with the screening of both the Tamil biggies scheduled for Pongal, Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, as they see their release tomorrow. For those unaware, both Vijay and Ajith enjoy an enviable fan following in the Tamil states and among the Tamil diaspora scattered round the globe. Both the films are prebooked for the first couple of days in almost all properties they are releasing in, in the Tamil state. The showcasing of the Pathaan trailer with the Pongal releases will increase its penetration among the cinephiles in the state.

Thalapathy Vijay And Ajith Kumar Have Clashed With One Another At The Box Office A Dozen Times:

Varisu vs Thunivu is being touted as the biggest clash in Tamil cinema in recent times as Vijay and Ajith are locking horns after 8 years, their last clash being Jilla of Vijay's and Veeram of Ajith's. It was a tight clash and Jilla eventually emerged victorious with a strong performance even outside the home state. They have clashed their films a dozen times and while Vijay has dominated 8 times, Ajith has won the clash thrice. There was one clash where both films failed to put up a show, leading to no actual winner in the clash.

Will Pathaan's Telugu Trailer Be Shown Along With Sankranthi Release?:

It is to be known if the Telugu trailer of Pathaan will play alongside Sankranthi releases Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy or not. Just like Vijay and Ajith in Tamil Nadu, Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna command a great fan following in Telugu states and have been entertaining audiences for many years. Even at the age of over 60 years, both actors are able to pull great crowds into theatres and that is unprecedented and something we don't generally see in most other movie industries.

Pathaan's Trailer Was Well Supported By Thalapathy Vijay And Ram Charan:

This morning, Vijay unveiled the Tamil trailer of Pathaan on social media to add to the hype of Pathaan. The Telugu trailer was shared by RRR star Ram Charan and his support for the film also went a long way to reach out to the Telugu audiences, who are very receptive to what their star shares or supports.

Pathaan Is Part Of Aditya Chopra's Spy Universe:

Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, that kicked off with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and War (2019). Being the fourth film of the universe, it also marks the inception point for the crossover of characters from one film to the other, which eventually leads to a big ticket multi-starrer finale. Salman Khan has an extended cameo in Pathaan, in his avatar of iconic spy, Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore. The spy universe then continues with the release of Tiger 3 starring Salman with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi during the Diwali 2023 weekend. The film will see an extended appearance from Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan Has An Exciting Line-Up Of Movies:

Talking of Pathaan, it marks the fourth collaboration of SRK and Deepika Padukone after having worked on films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. The Siddharth Anand directorial is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in the Atlee directed Jawan, which is set for a June 2023 opening. The film features SRK with Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi among others. He ends 2023 with the Rajkumar Hirani directed Dunki, which is set for a Christmas 2023 release.

Pathaan Advance Bookings Have Started On A Historic Note Overseas:

The advances for Pathaan have already open in international markets like Germany and the early response to the ticket sales suggest that Pathaan well might take a record opening/ near record opening for a Hindi Film in the international markets. The initial anticipation in the international markets, that too without a trailer launch, is primarily to see Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after a long gap and SRK is unconditionally among the biggest crowd pullers of Indian cinema in the international markets.

As far as India is concerned, the announcements on opening of advance booking will follow, now that the trailer of Pathaan has released.