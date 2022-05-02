Shahid Kapoor hits it out of the park with Jersey as fans and critics hail it as his best act till date!

It's been a much-anticipated wait to watch Shahid Kapoor score a century as Arjun Talwar in Jersey! With the film hitting theatres on 22nd April, the disruptor has changed the game and how! Critics and fans have been raving about Shahid's compelling performance in the film.

Already touted to win every best actor award for what the critics are calling “Shahid’s career-best performance”, the powerhouse actor proves in every way that he is truly the man of the match! Perfectly wearing the face of his character, Shahid brings out Arjun Talwar so well that you forget that you are watching a superstar in action. Gripping you with Arjun's story of triumph, Jersey has left fans with a feel-good factor. A film that stays with you long after you leave the theatre.

No wonder all the love has Jersey recovering costs at the speed of light! Jersey has been made on a moderate budget and the during the various waves in the pandemic the makers positioned the film well and got the best deals from an OTT platform and satellite channel which secured the cost of the film, hence allowing the audience to see the film on the big screen in theatres the way it was meant to be without any box office pressure!

Known to be one of Bollywood's smartest producers, Aman Gill, is ecstatic about all the love showered by fans, critics and the industry alike! The Udta Punjab producer is currently shooting the much-anticipated Kartik Aryan starrer Shehzada.

Jersey has definitely won everyone’s hearts!