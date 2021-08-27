Shanaya Kapoor teases fans, gives glimpse of favourite PJ’s; Ananya Panday calls her liar & Navya Nanda reacts

Shanaya Kapoor always leaves her fans and followers speechless with her stunning pictures. The star kid has stunned her fans yet again with the latest pictures she posted on her Instagram handle. But what caught our attention were the comments from her BFFs and Ananya Panday. We bet their comments would crack you up and give proof of their unbreakable bond.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya Kapoor posted a couple of pictures from last night showing off her favourite PJs that she was wearing. In the first picture, we can see Shanaya lying down on her bed and she took a selfie with her hand up in the air. The diva’s face was glowing as she smiled at the picture. She wore a spaghetti strap pink coloured top. In the next picture, Shanaya was in the same angle just that the smile changed to a slight pout. The next picture saw Shanaya giving a cute expression as she turned around on one side and kept her camera in the front followed by a couple of more pictures.

Take a look:

The moment Shanaya Kapoor posted these pictures, her BFFs Navya Naveli Nanda and Ananya Panday took to the comments section to post their reaction. Navya’s comment would leave you in splits. She wrote, “Thanks for the update”. To this Shanaya replied, “don’t irritate I won’t call you back”.

Ananya Panday wrote, “These are not ur PJs pls don’t lie to the world”. To this Shanaya replied, “They are what the hell I got in purple pink pink see Snapchat rn”. Now these BFFs seem to be having some kind of secret conversation out there. But arent’t they adorable?

Well, what do you think of Shanaya Kapoor’s PJs? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday’s chic day outfit consists of a tie dye tee and classic jeans; Yay or Nay?