Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee burn the dance floor with their killer moves on Aayi Nai— We’re now manifesting a song ft. Stree and Jana; WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee lit up the success bash for Stree 2 with their energetic dance to the Bhojpuri track Aayi Nai, and the video is now going viral. The horror comedy from Maddock Films, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is making a significant impact at the box office. The team celebrated their success with a party on August 19, attended by the lead actors, Abhishek Banerjee, and other industry friends.

In a video now trending online, Shraddha Kapoor and her co-star Abhishek Banerjee are seen dancing to the hit Bhojpuri song Aayi Nai at the Stree 2 success bash. Their dynamic moves set an electrifying tone for the party, and their uninhibited performance is truly a joy to watch. The duo clearly brought their A-game to the dance floor!

Earlier, a video captured Tamannaah Bhatia, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon enjoying a lively dance session. Tamannaah is seen dancing to her track Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2, with her boyfriend Vijay Varma cheering her on with a whistle. She then invites Shraddha Kapoor to join her, leading to an enthusiastic dance duet and a warm hug between the two. Another clip shows Tamannaah and Kriti dancing together, while director Amar Kaushik, actor Abhishek Banerjee, and Radhika Madan cheer them on. Vijay Varma also joins the celebration with a quick dance.

Stree 2 is on track to earn approximately Rs 25 crore on its sixth day, bringing its total to around Rs 255 crore. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is expected to reach around Rs 300 crore by the end of its extended 8-day opening week. With its strong performance, the movie is also projected to surpass Rs 400 crore within 15 days and may soon join the Rs 500 crore club.

Directed by Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh, Aayi Nai is an upbeat track that fans are sure to enjoy. Stree 2 continues the story from Amar's 2018 film Stree, which launched Dinesh's successful horror comedy universe, also featuring Bhediya and the recent hit Munjya from Maddock. The sequel, titled Sarkate Ka Aatank, introduces a new antagonist, a formidable ghost with a detachable head. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee.

