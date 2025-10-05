Kantara: Chapter 1 recorded another strong day at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 63.50 crore (approx) on Saturday, up nearly 25 per cent from Friday. The three-day running total for the film stands at Rs. 185.50 crore. The Rishab Shetty starrer is headed for over Rs. 250 crore extended weekend, likely to be around Rs. 255 crore.

Most of the growth on Saturday came from the Hindi version in North India, which grew by nearly 60 per cent. The South markets had limited room to grow. Karnataka is operating near capacity, yet it managed to grow by nearly 10 per cent. Tamil Nadu and Kerala had more spare capacity, and they grew better. Andhra Pradesh, which was coming out of the holiday period, saw a minor decline, while Nizam still managed some growth.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 are as follows:

Week Gross Thursday Rs. 70.50 cr. Friday Rs. 51.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 63.50 cr. Total Rs. 185.50 cr.

In Karnataka, the film recorded the biggest Saturday of all time, beating KGF 2. The three-day total in the state is Rs. 56 crore, just short of Rs. 58.50 crore of KGF 2 but with a much stronger trend. There will likely be some growth today as the advances are significantly up, and depending on that growth, it could challenge the four-day weekend record of KGF 2.

The only letdown so far is the Hindi dubbed version, which has underwhelmed relative to expectations. While the film is in a better position than it was on the first day, it still doesn’t compare with South. The Hindi version was expected to be the main driver, like it was for other sequels from South India, but that didn’t happen. Had it happened, the numbers would have been competing with the biggest of blockbusters, given how South India has delivered on expectations.

The Territorial Breakdown for Kantara: Chapter 1 is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 56.00 cr. APTS Rs. 40.00 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 17.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 16.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 55.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 185.50 cr.

