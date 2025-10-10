Did Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan team pay Rs 3 crore to use the main theme from NBK's Bhagavanth Kesari?

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is slated for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026. Directed by H Vinoth, the upcoming film is a political action drama and is touted to be the superstar’s alleged final movie.

Now, reports suggest that the makers of Jana Nayagan have acquired the rights to use the main theme from Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Bhagavanth Kesari.

Did Jana Nayagan team buy main theme of Bhagavanth Kesari for a whopping price?

According to a report by Cine Corn, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan allegedly paid a whopping sum of Rs 3 crore to the creators of Bhagavanth Kesari. Reportedly, the political action drama incorporates the original theme of the Balakrishna movie.

However, this remains a speculation for now and awaits an official confirmation in the coming days.

Jana Nayagan recently made the headlines when reports surfaced that the first single from the film would be unveiled soon. Reportedly, the track will be released on Diwali 2025 and is sung by Vijay himself. While unconfirmed, it is expected to be a special treat for his fans.

About Bhagavanth Kesari

Released in 2023, Bhagavanth Kesari was an action drama directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film follows the tale of an ex-cop who becomes the guardian to Vijayalakshmi and wishes for her to become a soldier, fulfilling her late father’s dream.

However, their lives take a turn when they cross paths with a business magnate who seeks revenge. The rest of the film focuses on how the protagonist defeats this adversary and whether Vijayalakshmi achieves her goal.

Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sreeleela in lead roles, the film also featured an ensemble cast like Kajal Aggarwal, Arjun Rampal, and more in pivotal roles.

More details about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is an upcoming political action drama, rumored to feature Thalapathy Vijay as a former police officer. With Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol playing co-leads, the film also boasts an ensemble cast that includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and several others in key roles.

The film is scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal festival. This sets up a box office clash with Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab.

