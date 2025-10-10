Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office 2nd Friday: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's film enters second weekend, nets Rs 1.75 crore on Day 9

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari entered the second week with Rs 1.75 crore, dropping by roughly 15-20 percent over Thursday. The movie made a sum of Rs 42 crore net in 9 days of its theatrical run. It is expected to add around Rs 8 crore or so in the second weekend. Though the trend isn’t good, it has enough merits to go slightly over the Rs 50 crore mark and end its theatrical run around Rs 55 crore nett at the domestic box office, thanks to the Buy-One-Get-One offers. Had there been no offer, the movie would have struggled to even hit the half-century mark.

However, nothing can change the fate of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari now, as the damage was already done in the opening weekend itself, when it failed to register the much-needed growth. The movie will end up being a flop at the box office. Fans will have to wait a little longer for a perfect comeback of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

The disappointing box office run of Shashank Khaitan proved yet again why the industry needs to course-correct things and escalate the OTT window from 8 weeks to at least 6 months. Audiences are very unpredictable in the post-pandemic times. What was working 6-7 years back is struggling at the box office now. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari had a pretty good trailer, and songs were also nice, but they couldn’t help it in attracting the audience to the cinemas. Makers should bring something fresh and unique in today’s times to succeed at the box office.

Box office collections of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari:

Particulars Box Office Ext. Week 1 Rs 40.25 crore Day 9 Rs 1.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 42 crore

