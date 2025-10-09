BTS’ V makes pistachio croissant place go viral after face stuffing moment during Paris Fashion Week

Decked out in head-to-toe Celine, a handsome man’s photos and videos outside a dessert shop have been all over our social media feed these days. It’s none other than BTS member V who hopped right to a pistachio croissant shop to check out their famed food item, and his expressions while eating it were almost right out of a mukbang video. Now, the person running the place has revealed his wife as a fan and thanked him for the growth in his business post the superstar’s quick visit.

V makes pistachio croissant go viral during the fashion show week

The buzz from Paris Fashion Week may have died down, but the demand for pistachio croissants is at its absolute peak. Mr. Kim Taehyung has impressed fans with his visuals and dessert-eating face. The owner of the shop gave a well-deserved shoutout to the singer in a video shot by Daily Fashion News. “V, we love you so much! My wife loves you too, and we hope you keep creating wonderful work. We tried to meet you there, but we didn’t know. They said you were having a meal. So hopefully, next time we can meet again!”

He had previously shared with the publication that he had heard it was a famous dish in the city, so after checking out the jam-packed Celine show, he revealed his plans of heading to try it out. Subsequently, the star was seen animatedly chowing down on a pistachio croissant alongside his security personnel and team of managers. One of them was spotted holding a pistachio ice cream in his hand, likely also for the singer, as they giggled about, after all of them checked out the famed pistachio croissant.

The already trendy delicacy has now gone absolutely viral thanks to the BTS member’s recent visit to a spot famous for nut-based desserts, La Pistacherie. In turn, it became one of the most talked-about moments from this year’s Paris Fashion Week. V truly knows how to make it all about him, and we can’t get enough of it!

