Search: The Naina Murder Case on OTT: When and where to watch Konkona Sensharma's mystery thriller show online

Konkona Sensharma returns to the digital screen with Search: The Naina Murder Case, a Hindi-language mystery thriller series now streaming on JioHotstar and available via OTTplay Premium from October 10. Directed by Rohan Sippy, this six-episode show explores crime, justice, and the hidden layers of human emotions in a gripping yet grounded manner.

Konkona Sensharma leads as ACP Sanyukta Das

The series follows ACP Sanyukta Das, played by Konkona Sensharma, who is assigned to investigate the politically charged murder of a teenage girl named Naina. The case quickly turns complex, exposing dark family secrets, hidden motives, and the role of technology in shaping modern crimes.

Sanyukta teams up with Jai Kanwal, a confident young officer portrayed by Surya Sharma. Together, they navigate through misleading evidence, emotional turmoil, and the social media-fueled chaos that makes the truth even harder to find.

The show also stars Shraddha Das, Varun Thakur, and Shiv Panditt in pivotal roles, each bringing new layers to the investigation. Inspired by the Danish series The Killing, Search: The Naina Murder Case is not just a whodunit; it’s a reflection on justice, politics, and personal conflicts.

Where to watch and episode details

All six episodes of Search: The Naina Murder Case are now available to stream on JioHotstar and can also be accessed through OTTplay Premium. The episodes run between 30 and 42 minutes, offering a binge-worthy experience for mystery lovers.

Episode list:

Episode 1: Skeletons in the Closet (42 minutes)

Episode 2: Writing on the Wall (42 minutes)

Episode 3: Et Tu, Brute? (37 minutes)

Episode 4: End of the Rope (33 minutes)

Episode 5: Devil in the Details (33 minutes)

Episode 6: Cat and Mouse (30 minutes)

The show stands out for its realistic storytelling and layered character arcs. It dives deep into the complexities of justice, the dangers of technology, and the emotional toll of investigations. ACP Sanyukta Das isn’t a perfect hero; she’s flawed, determined, and constantly balancing her personal struggles with professional duty.

With its grounded narrative and strong performances, Search: The Naina Murder Case promises a compelling viewing experience for fans of crime thrillers.

ALSO READ: 7 feel-good comfort movies on OTT for lazy Sundays: Piku to The Lunchbox