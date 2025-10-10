Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor hides her baby bump as she arrives for Karva Chauth celebrations, looks stunning in red zari saree

Fashion icon Sonam Kapoor decked up in a red zari saree while arriving for Karva Chauth celebration. The actress was spotted in a royal look, giving luxe vibes, blended with Indian traditions and culture. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress kept her hand on her baby bump while hiding it from the paps. Her vibrant saree was intricately woven with golden zari and matching floral motifs. She completed her look with heavy statement earrings and golden bangles.

The actress was spotted sitting in her car. On the seat, she had a decorative bag with her other accessories and festive items. Sonam also had a steel glass and a bottle of water kept nearby.

A week earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sonam Kapoor is pregnant for the second time with her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja. A close source mentioned, "Sonam is in the second trimester of her pregnancy, and the news has brought immense joy to both families."

For the unversed, the Saawariya actress tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in 2018 in a grand wedding, with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan making the night even more special with their song and dance numbers. The power couple welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2022. Sonam and Anand are currently based in London, Delhi, and Mumbai, depending on her work commitments.

Sonam isn't very active in the film industry post her marriage. Her last film was Blind, which was released directly on OTT in 2023. In an interview with The Times of India, Kapoor mentioned making a comeback in Bollywood soon. "I want to do projects where the role of the woman is layered and not unidimensional. I’m excited to come back in front of the camera and my first project post-pregnancy will roll out in the last quarter of 2025," Sonam told the publication.

